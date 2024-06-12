KFOR Sports Brief June 12, 2024

Husker Baseball Team Picks Up Slugger in NCAA Portal

The single-season home run record holder at South Dakota State is coming to Lincoln. It was announced Tuesday on social media that Cael Frost has verbally committed to continue his career with the Nebraska baseball team. Frost was also the Summit League player of the year.

Former Husker Teammates to Square Off in MLB Game as Starting Pitchers

A pair of former Nebraska baseball teammates will square off against each other Wednesday in Major League Baseball action. Cade Povich will get the start for Baltimore, as the Orioles host Atlanta, with Spencer Schwellenbach getting the start for the Braves.

Saltdogs Baseball Drops 7th Straight Game

The Lincoln Saltdogs took a one run lead in the seventh inning off a two-run homer from former Husker Luke Roskham, but it wasn’t enough, as the Chicago Dogs rallied for a 5-4 win on Tuesday night. Chicago rallied for two runs in the 8th to win. No coverage of Wednesday’s game with the 11:30am start. We’ll have the fourth and final game of the series Thursday night on KFOR with pregame starting at 6pm.

Legion Baseball Tuesday

Carpetland of Lincoln East beat Pinnacle Bank of Lincoln Southwest 11-1 in six innings via the run rule and in walk-off fashion when Carter Harmes blasted a three-run homer to left field to end the game. Anderson Ford of Lincoln North Star beat Sampson Construction of Lincoln High 13-2.