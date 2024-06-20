KFOR Sports Brief June 20, 2024

Saltdogs Split Doubleheader with Explorers

A double-header Wednesday night at Haymarket Park saw the Lincoln Saltdogs win the first seven-inning game 4-0 before falling in the second game to the Sioux City Explorers 4-0. In the first game, Zane Zurbrugg delivered a two-run double in the fifth inning that ultimately gave the Saltdogs the win. Third and final game of the series is Thursdya night, with coverage starting at 6:35pm here on KFOR.

Tennessee and Texas A&M to play for NCAA Baseball Title

It will be Tennessee and Texas A&M for College Baseball’s National Championship in the best of three series that starts Saturday at the College World Series in Omaha. The top-seed Volunteers beat Florida State Wednesday by the final of 7-2 to advance, while the Aggies shutout Florida 6-0 on Wednesday night.

Legion Baseball From Wednesday

Union Bank of Lincoln Pius X beat Anderson Ford of Lincoln North Star 5-1……Gretna defeated Carpetland of Lincoln East 6-3…….Pinnacle Bank of Lincoln Southwest beat Omaha Westside 7-1……Sampson Construction of Lincoln High swept a doubleheader from Omaha Bryan 5-1 and 7-4.

East’s Evasco Receives ABCA All-American Honor, Gold Glove Award

Recent Lincoln East graduate and Kansas State baseball commit AJ Evasco has been named a first-team All-American by the American Baseball Coaches Association and a ABCA Gold Glove winner. Evasco helped the Spartans to the Class A championship as a junior, a runner-up finish last summer at the American Legion World Series and a runner-up finish last month at the Class A State Baseball tournament. Evasco, who plays first base, also was an All-State selection and had the Class A state record for career RBI at 130.

Olympic Swim Trials Features Two Lincolnites

The U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Indianapolis continue today and run through this Sunday. On today’s schedule, Lincoln Southwest graduate and Arizona State swimmer Tommy Palmer will be competing in the 50 meter freestyle. Meanwhile, Lincoln Pius X graduate Caroline Theil (tile) Sager (say-grr). It’s the third time that Theil (tile) Sager (say-grr) is competing in the swim trials. She will represent American Energy and Texas A&M in the 200 meter individual medley tomorrow (Friday) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.