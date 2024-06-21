KFOR Sports Brief June 21, 2024

QB Gramstand Commits to Nebraska

Nebraska football will add Jalyn Gramstad to the roster for the 2024 season. He announced his commitment to Nebraska on Twitter Thursday afternoon. The quarterback is originally from Lester, Iowa, and joins the Huskers from Northwestern College, where he was NAIA Player of the Year and an NAIA Champion. Last season, the quarterback threw for 3,681 yards.

Saltdogs Fall in Series Finale to Explorers

Lincoln Saltdogs drop another series, as they fell in the rubber match to Sioux City 10-6 on Thursday night at Haymarket Park. Lincoln now opens up a three-game weekend series, hosting Gary Southshore. Coverage of tonight’s series opener on KFOR begins at 6:35.

Legion Baseball Thursday

Bozeman, Montana beat Pinnacle Bank of Lincoln Southwest 7-4……Carpetland of Lincoln East beat Fort Collins, Colorado 5-1, but Carpetland fell to Rapid City Post 22 6-1………Edina, Minnesota defeated JC Brager of Lincoln Southeast 6-3, while Brager beat Atoka, Oklahoma 10-6……Union Bank of Pius X beat East Grand Forks, Minnesota 7-0 and Bennington 5-2.

LSW’s Palmer, Pius X’s Theil-Sager Compete at U.S. Olympic Swim Trials

At the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Indianapolis. Lincoln Southwest graduate and Arizona State swimmer Tommy Palmer finished tied for 17th in the 50 meter freestyle with a time of 22.33 seconds. Meanwhile, Lincoln Pius X graduate Caroline Theil (tile) Sager (say-grr) will compete for American Energy and Texas A&M in the 200 meter individual medley today (Friday) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

DeMers Named New Pius X Girls Golf Coach

Lincoln Pius X announced Thursday that Jared DeMers will be the new head girls golf coach. DeMers played golf at Southeast Community College in Beatrice and has taught as a golf pro at Highlands Golf Course for seven years.