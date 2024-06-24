KFOR Sports Brief June 24, 2024

Third and Final Game of CWS is Monday Night

The third and decisive game of the championship round of the College World Series in Omaha is tonight at 6 o’clock, after Tennessee defeated Texas A&M 4-1 on Sunday afternoon at Charles Schwab Park. The final round to determine College Baseball’s national champion is tied at 1 game apiece.

Saltdogs Drop Series to Railcats

The Lincoln Saltdogs lost the weekend series to the Gary Southshore Railcats 5-1 on Sunday afternoon at Haymarket Park. Lincoln has the day off Monday before they begin a six-game road trip, which starts Tuesday night at Sioux Falls as part of a three-game midweek series with the Canaries. Pregame on KFOR Tuesday is at 6:05pm.

Husker Swimmers Compete at U.S. Swim Trials

Nebraska swimmers Gena Jorgenson and JoJo Randby wrapped up competition at the U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials Friday at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Jorgenson posted three career-best times in the 400m, 800m and 1500m freestyle. Randby competed in the 100m breaststroke and placed third in her heat and 39th overall with a time of 1:10.38.

Husker Volleyball Picks Up Prospect From Texas

Outside hitter Jayden Robinson announced her commitment to Nebraska on Saturday via social media. Robinson is from Missouri City, Texas and is ranked number five by Prep Dig for the class of 2026. She is the second commit of the 2026 class.