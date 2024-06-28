KFOR Sports Brief June 28, 2024

Thursday’s Results in pool play of the Mike Peterson/Coach K Lincoln Legion Coaches Baseball Tournament

American League East division at Sherman Field

Pinnacle Bank of Lincoln Southwest 3, Elkhorn North 0

Elkhorn North 10, Sampson Construction of Lincoln High 0

Anderson Ford of North Star 4, Hickman 3

Carpetland of Lincoln East 5, Hickman 2

Carpetland 9, Anderson Ford 1

National League East Division at Den Hartog Field

Union Bank of Pius X 2, Strasberger Ortho of Lincoln Northwest 1

Union Bank 7, Omaha Westside 3

Papillion-LaVista 10, Judds Brothers of Lincoln Northeast 6

Papillion-LaVista 15, Empire Fence and Netting of Waverly 0

JC Brager of Lincoln Southeast 13, Empire Fence and Netting 0

Husker Sprinter Luff Comes Up Short of Advancing at Olympic Trials

Nebraska hurdler Darius Luff finished 14th overall in the 110 Meter Hurdles Olympic Trials Semifinals. Luff posted a 13.37 second time and will not advance to the Finals. Luff was competing for a spot on team USA for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games. The Lincoln High Grad qualified for the trials after winning the 110 Meter Hurdles National Championship earlier this month.

Alexander Signs Deal with Nuggets

Creighton men’s basketball junior guard Trey Alexander has signed a two-way contract with the 2023 NBA World Champion Denver Nuggets. Alexander was a Second Team All-BIG EAST choice this past season. He averaged 17.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and a team-high 4.7 assists per game.