KFOR Sports Brief June 7, 2024

SALTDOGS BASEBALL: Lincoln Drops Series to Lake Country

The Lincoln Saltdogs dropped the series finale on Thursday night, as Lake Country won the rubber match 5-1 at Haymarket Park. Lincoln got on the board in the bottom of the first for their only run of the game off an RBI double from Aaron Takacs. Sioux Falls comes to town this weekend, as the Canaries open up the series with the Saltdogs tonight (Friday), with pregame at 6:35 on KFOR.

Former Husker Povich Makes MLB Debut with Orioles

In his Major League Baseball debut Thursday for the Baltimore Orioles, former Nebraska pitcher and Bellevue West alum Cade Povich went five and a third innings, threw 100 pitches, struck out two and walked four, as Toronto beat the Orioles 6-5.

Legion Baseball from Thursday

Carpetland of Lincoln East beat West Fargo, North Dakota 1-0, while Elkhorn North beat Anderson Ford of North Star 3-2……Omaha Burke beat Judds Brothers of Lincoln Northeast 6-1…..Omaha Skutt beat Strasberger Orthopedics of Lincoln Northwest 10-2 in five innings……Pinnacle Bank of Southwest beat Blue Springs, Missouri 6-4.

Former Husker Mayen Selected to South Sudan Olympic Basketball Roster

Former Nebraska men’s basketball performer Lat Mayen was named as one of 25 players selected to South Sudan’s preliminary Paris Olympics roster this week. Mayen, who has played professionally in Australia and New Zealand since graduating from Nebraska in 2022, is currently playing for the Wellington Saints in the New Zealand National Basketball League, averaging 17.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game in nine games this summer.