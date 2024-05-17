KFOR Sports Brief May 17, 2024

Huskers Hold Off Spartans in Series Opener

Good pitching from Brett Sears and Caleb Clark helped the Nebraska Baseball team hold off Michigan State Thursday night in East Lansing, as the Huskers came away with a 2-1 victory over the Spartans. Ben Columbus led the Big Red at the plate, going 3-for-4 with an RBI. Second game of the series is this afternoon (Friday) with first pitch at 4 o’clock on the Big Ten Network.

Anderson Homers in Saltdogs Home Debut for 2024

Nick Anderson hit this home run in the bottom of the seventh for an insurance run, as the Lincoln Saltdogs came away with a 6-1 victory Thursday night over the Cleburne Railroaders at Haymarket Park, to open up the 2024 home schedule. Second game of the four-game series with the Dogs and Railroaders is at 7:05pm Friday with pregame coverage on KFOR beginning at 6:35pm.

Championship Friday Set Up for NSAA State Baseball Tournament

It’s three Lincoln Metro teams vs. three Omaha metro teams for Championship Friday of the NSAA State Baseball Tournament at Werner Park in Papillion. Starting at noon today (Friday), defending champ Malcolm takes on Elkhorn Mt. Michael in Class C, then at 3:30 in Class B, Norris takes on Gretna East. The nightcapper at 7 in Class A is a rematch of last year’s championship between defending state champ Lincoln East and Millard West.

State Track Meet Results from Thursday

Kearney won the boys Class A NSAA Track and Field team title, with Millard West finishing runner-up and Lincoln Southeast coming in 3rd. The Omaha Westside girls won the Class A team championship, while Papillion-LaVista South was second and Lincoln Southwest was 3rd. In Class B, the Norris boys won their first team title, while last year’s champ Waverly was runner-up. On the girls side in Class B, Waverly won the team title with 66 points, edging Elkhorn North who had 62 to finish runner-up. A break down of all the individual events can be found here: NSAA State Track and Field Meet Results.