KFOR Sports Brief May 21, 2024

Husker Baseball Team Plays Ohio State on Tuesday

The No. 2 seed Nebraska baseball team plays No. 7 Ohio State Tuesday at 2pm in the opening round of the Big Ten Baseball Tournament that starts Tuesday in Omaha.

Creighton’s Servais Will Make 2025 His Final Season

It was announced Monday that 2025 will be Creighton head baseball coach Ed Servais’ last season as the Bluejays’ coach. It will be his 22nd and final year in Omaha. Creighton Athletics officials say a national search has begun to name an associate head coach, who will be a part of next season’s staff and take over for Servais at the beginning of next summer.

SALTDOGS BASEBALL: Comeback Comes Up Short for Lincoln

The Lincoln Saltdogs’ comeback bid against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks in game one of the series fell just short as Lincoln dropped game one by a score of 4-3. Game 2 of the series is Tuesday at 7:05pm with coverage starting at 6:35pm on KFOR.

Top Area High School Baseball Players Compete in Brolhorst-Fagler All-Star Game

A selection of the top Lincoln area senior baseball players competed in the 2nd-Annual Brolhorst-Fagler All-Star Game Monday night at Den Hartog Field. Team Fagler defeated Team Brolhorst 7 to 3 in 6 and half innings of play. The All-Star game recognizes the areas best high school baseball players and honors former Lincoln Southeast head baseball coach Randy Brolhorst and Lincoln Northeast baseball coach Bill Fagler. The event is organized by former Northeast head baseball coach Jerome Ehrlich.

Former Gator Williams Off to Western Michigan

Former Lincoln North Star boys basketball standout Donovan Williams has officially transferred to Western Michigan University to play his final season of college basketball. He previously played at Oklahoma State and most recently at Pacific.

State Golf Meet Note

The NSAA Boys State Golf Meet begins Tuesday morning with Class A at the Norfolk Country Club, Class B at Scottsbluff, Class C at the Elks Country Club in Columbus and Class D at Lake Maloney Golf Glub in North Platte.