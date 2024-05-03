KFOR Sports Brief May 3, 2024

Former Link Bolis Commits to Husker Men’s Basketball Team

Former Lincoln High center Justin Bolis commits to the Nebraska men’s basketball team, after spending one season at Southeast Community College in Lincoln. Bolis will be a preferred walk-on for the Huskers. He averaged 15.5 points this past season for the Bobcats.

Lincoln Marathon is Sunday

Roughly 6,000 runners will compete in the 47th annual Lincoln Marathon and Half-Marathon that starts at 7am Sunday Full map of the Marathon and Half-Marathon course is here: Lincoln Marathon. Also happening this weekend for the kids, the 37th annual KFRX Mayor’s Run around the State Capitol. Six heats of mile-long races will begin at 8 tomorrow morning (Saturday).

Spring exhibition for Nebraska Volleyball is Saturday vs. Denver

The Nebraska Volleyball team is set to travel west to Kearney for their first spring game of the season tomorrow afternoon. The game will be played at The Kearney Health and Sports Center against The University of Denver. Saturday’s match will start at 2:00PM and you can watch on Nebraska Public Media.

High School District Baseball from Thursday

In the B4 semifinal, Lincoln Northwest 6, Waverly 2. Northwest plays Plattsmouth for the district title at Plattsmouth beginning at 5pm Friday. Waverly needs help from Norris and Elkhorn North to win their districts and try and clinch a wildcard berth to the State Tournament. In the C2 District semifinal, Lincoln Christian beat Aurora 10-0. The Crusaders play Auburn at 4pm Friday for the district crown. In the C6 District Semifinal, Lincoln Lutheran beat Falls City 5-0. The Warriors play Douglas County West for the district championship Friday at 6:30pm over at Sherman Field.

Class A District Baseball Starts Friday

District Baseball Games on the schedule for Friday, include Lincoln Pius X taking on Omaha Northwest in the A-6 tournament at Sherman Field beginning at 3pm. The winner plays top-seed Lincoln Southwest 11am Saturday. Elsewhere at Den Hartog Field on Friday in the A-4 opening round at 4pm, Lincoln North Star plays Omaha Bryan. In District A-3, Lincoln Northeast plays at Millard North at 5 pm. At 4:30pm in Papillion, Lincoln High takes on Omaha Central. Full bracket is here: District Baseball.