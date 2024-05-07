KFOR Sports Brief May 7, 2024

Brockett Earns Big Ten and National Pitcher of the Week Honors

Not just conference, but national honors this week for Nebraska baseball’s Jackson Brockett. The junior left-handed pitcher for the Huskers was named the Big Ten Pitcher of the Week and National Pitcher of the Week by both D1 Baseball and Perfect Game on Monday. Brockett tossed the sixth individual no-hitter in program history, and the first nine-inning no-hitter since 1954 in Nebraska’s 8-0 win over Kansas State last week.

Gray Earns Another Big Ten Softball Player of the Week Award

For a third time this season, Nebraska’s Sydney Gray earned the Big Ten Softball Player of the Week on Monday. That’s tied for the most player-of-the-week awards in a single season in Big Ten history. Gray had an outstanding series at Minnesota last weekend, when she helped the Huskers to a 2-1 series victory and a top-four conference finish. Gray went 6-for-11 (.545) in the three-game series with two home runs and seven RBIs. She had at least two hits, one run and one RBI in each game of the series.

Norris Grad Gets First MLB Homer

Former Norris all-state baseball standout and San Francisco Giants catcher Jakson Reetz hit his first career home run in Major League Baseball. Reetz hit it on Sunday night, in a pinch-hit role against the Philadelphia Phillies. Reetz had a brief appearance in the Majors with the Washington Nationals in 2021, where his first career hit was a double. Reetz was called up to San Francisco on Saturday and joined the club in time for Sunday’s game.

State Soccer Tournament From Monday

Girls State Soccer on Monday, just two games were played in the Class A bracket before the rain moved into Omaha on Monday. Lincoln Pius X defeated Columbus 2-1 in a shootout. Omaha Marian also defeated Kearney in a shootout, 2-1. The top-seed Lincoln Southwest girls play Millard West at 9 this morning, while Lincoln East plays Gretna at 11am. The Class A boys bracket will get going this afternoon, with Lincoln Southwest playing Columbus at 5:30.

District Track Scheduled for Tuesday

District boys and girls track is taking place Tuesday. Lincoln High is participating in the A-2 District at Papillion-LaVista…..East, Southeast, North Star and Pius X are in the A-3 district at Lincoln High…..Northeast and Southwest are in the A-4 at Kearney…..Waverly hosts the B-1 district……Norris will host the B-3 District meet that also features Lincoln Northwest, Lincoln Standing Bear, Lincoln Christian, Raymond Central.

Kobelt Named New Husker Tennis Coach

Peter Kobelt has been named the 12th head coach of the Nebraska men’s tennis team. Kobelt served as the interim head coach this past season, leading the 2023-24 team to one of the best seasons in Nebraska history. Kobelt accomplished the best record by a first-year coach in program history, leading the Big Red to a 17-10 record.