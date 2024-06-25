KFOR Sports Update June 25, 2024

Tennessee Wins First College Baseball National Title

Christian Moore hit a leadoff homer, Dylan Dreiling went deep for the third time in three games and Tennessee won its first national championship in baseball with a 6-5 victory over Texas A&M in Game 3 of the College World Series finals Monday night in Omaha. The Volunteers bounced back from a Game 1 loss to win two straight and become the first No. 1 national seed in the NCAA Tournament to win the title since Miami in 1999.

East’s Ford Commits to NDSU

Lincoln East defensive back and athlete Mikhale Ford has verbally committed to play college football at North Dakota State. Ford would be part of the 2025 recruiting class for the Bison.

Huskers Get Verbal Commits from Nelson, Miller

The Nebraska football team picked up a verbal commitment from three star running back Mekhi (muh-KY) Nelson and he will be re-classing up a year to be part of the 2024 recruiting class. Nelson chose Nebraska over Penn State, UConn, and UMass. Meanwhile, the Huskers got a walk-on commitment from wide-receiver Hayes Miller, who played at Coffeyville Community College in Kansas last season.

Millard North’s Vocelka Leads After Opening Round of State Match Play

Omaha’s Sam Vocelka continued a stellar year and leads after the first round of Stroke Play Qualifying for the 57th Nebraska Match Play Golf Championship at the Country Club of Lincoln on Monday. The Millard North grad and future UNO golfer was one of 22 players to break par, posting the low round with a 66 to be at -6.