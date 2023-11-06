Kickoff For Nebraska vs. Wisconsin Football Game Announced

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Nov. 6)–The Big Ten Conference and its television partners announced the game time and television information for Nebraska’s Nov. 18 football game at Wisconsin. The Huskers and Badgers will kick off at 6:30 p.m. at Camp Randall Stadium with the game televised on NBC.

The NBC contest will be Nebraska’s first appearance on the network this season. The 2023 football season marks NBC’s first as a broadcast partner with the Big Ten Conference. It will mark Nebraska’s first game on NBC since an overtime victory at Notre Dame in 2000.

With Monday’s announcement, game times and broadcast information are set for Nebraska’s final three regular-season games. This week’s matchup with Maryland at Memorial Stadium will be broadcast on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service, with kickoff set for shortly after 11 a.m. Information on subscribing to Peacock can be found at Huskers.com/watch. The Huskers’ regular-season finale against Iowa on Friday, Nov. 24 will be televised on CBS at 11 a.m. CBS is also in its first year broadcasting Big Ten games, and the Iowa contest will mark Nebraska’s first on CBS since a Gator Bowl victory over Clemson following the 2008 season.

Nebraska’s Remaining Regular-Season Games

Nov. 11 Maryland 11 a.m. Peacock

Nov. 18 at Wisconsin 6:30 p.m. NBC

Nov. 24 Iowa 11 a.m. CBS