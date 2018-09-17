Kickoff Time Set For Nebraska-Purdue Football Game Big Ten Conference officials announcing Monday that Nebraska’s September 29th football game with Purdue will be a 2:30pm kickoff on the Big Ten Network. The game will be at Memorial Stadium on Nebraska’s homecoming weekend. SHARE RELATED CONTENT Planning Lincoln’s New Public High Schools Dangerously Low On Blood The Nebraska-Purdue Party Just Got Bigger Anti Term Limits Group Forms GOP Issues Krist Alcohol Charges Wedding Dress, Credit Cards Among Missing Items In Car Theft