MARNE, Iowa–(KFOR Nov. 5)–A man that was kidnapped in Nebraska ended up being found flagging down another motorist along Interstate 80 in western Iowa on Saturday night.

According to the Cass County, Iowa Sheriff’s Office, they got a report about the man who had been kidnapped around 5pm Saturday in Lincoln and was being forced to drive to Chicago by another man with a gun. The caller told investigators he was flagged down on the side of the road by the victim just south of the Marne, Iowa exit off of I-80, about an hour east of Omaha. It was there that the suspect pulled a gun on another passing vehicle, a silver Chevrolet two-door pickup truck driven by an older white man with a beard.

The Cass County, Iowa Sheriff’s Office says if anyone has a family member from the surrounding area that hasn’t returned home to call them. It’s not clear if the truck was heading east toward Chicago.

The description of the suspect given to investigators is that of a black male, about 5-10, 160 pounds in his late 20s to early 30s, wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans. He also has well-trimmed hair and a short beard.