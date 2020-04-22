Kinetic Sports Complex Opens Doors To Help Homeless Social Distance
credit - abajournal.com
LINCOLN–(News Release Apr. 22)– The Kinetic Sports Complex has finally opened its doors, but not to youth athletes. The newly built facility near West O Street is helping clients of the People’s City Mission maintain social distance.
Maintaining an appropriate amount of space between people at the Mission’s current facilities had become impossible. In order to prevent a large scale outbreak of COVID-19 among some of the most vulnerable people, the Mission needed more room.
When Sam Manzitto, Jr heard about the Mission’s need for additional temporary shelter, he stepped up and reached out to Pastor Tom Barber to help alleviate overcrowding at the Mission.
“We built the Kinetic Sports Complex for the community to enjoy. While this is not the intended use long term, Lincoln is seeing a still benefit from the facility and we’re honored to be able to help in the fight against the spread of this virus,” said Manzitto.
Nightly, around 40 people sleep in the facility. Staff from the People’s City Mission are on site each night as the residents seek shelter from 7 pm to 7 am. The facility will be used for residents of the Mission until May 29th.
The Kinetic Sports Complex was completed in March, but never got the chance to house youth sports due to COVID-19. The facility is home to Supreme Court Basketball, Volleyball Club Nebraska, and First Pick Performance Training. The sports facility is 78,500 square feet and houses eight basketball courts that can also serve as 12 volleyball courts, plus a 5,000 square foot athletic training center.