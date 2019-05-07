Krapfl To Retire As Nebraska Women’s Golf Coach

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics May 6)–Nebraska Women’s Golf Head Coach Robin Krapfl announced on Monday that she will retire this summer after a 32-year run leading the Husker women’s program. Krapfl guided Nebraska to three NCAA Championships appearances, 11 regional berths and was a two-time conference coach of the year during her time with the Huskers.

“I would like to thank Robin for more than three decades of dedicated service to the University of Nebraska and our student-athletes,” Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said. “We wish Robin all the best in the future.”

A national search for Krapfl’s replacement will begin immediately.

In addition to her time as the Huskers’ head coach, Krapfl was also a three-year letterwinner for Nebraska from 1980 to 1982, and served as an assistant from 1984 to 1987.

“I would like to thank the University of Nebraska for allowing me to hold my dream job for 32 years,” Krapfl said. “To coach young women and be a part of their growth and development has been rewarding beyond measure. Watching them blossom into incredible adults is one of the most wonderful experiences a person can have.

“That being said after careful thought and consideration, I no longer have the energy that this program deserves. I have been a part of Nebraska Women’s Golf for 40 years either as a student-athlete or as a coach and I love it too much to think I am holding it back. Nebraska Women’s Golf deserves more than I can give, so I have decided to retire.

“I can retire feeling good about what I have accomplished, including 11 NCAA regional appearances and three trips to the NCAA National Championships. I also feel good about where I am leaving the program for the next coach. Every member of the squad will be back next year, and they will add one talented freshman. This group showed what they are capable of when they won the Westbrook Invitational. I can’t wait to follow their results next season.

“Thank you to all of the former student-athletes I had the honor and privilege to coach. I am incredibly grateful to have been a small part of your lives. I will cherish the memories from on and off the course forever.

“Now it is time to enjoy my own golf, and a little tennis. Go Big Red!”