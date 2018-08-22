Krist Blasts Ricketts For NU Cuts

LINCOLN, NE – Sen. Bob Krist, candidate for Nebraska Governor, said today that Gov. Pete Ricketts has been the worst governor in Nebraska history for support of the University of Nebraska.

“Since taking office, Governor Pete Ricketts has targeted the University of Nebraska for extraordinary and devastating cuts which led to steep tuition increases and cuts to academic programs,” Krist said.

“Gov. Ricketts has been an enemy of our University of Nebraska, the educational flagship of our state and the economic engine that drives our workforce and economic growth. In just the past 18 months, since January 2017, Governor Ricketts proposed nearly $48 million in cuts to the University,” Krist said.

“Under the governor’s leadership, tuition increases at the University have been significant. In just the past four years, tuition has increased by 13.4 percent an increase of about $3,500 for four years of college. Had it not been for the steadfast support from me, my colleagues and University leaders, these tuition increases could have been well over 20 percent or over $5,000 for a four-year degree. Remember, the governor wanted cuts to the University that were four times worse than what was ultimately passed by the legislature.” Krist said.

“The cuts have also resulted in the elimination of academic programs, staff and athletics teams. These cuts are damaging on a number of levels – University of Nebraska-Lincoln eliminated their electronics engineering program and the Center for Instructional Innovation, and at the University of Nebraska at Kearney where they eliminated the baseball, tennis and golf teams,” Krist said.

“These devastating cuts threatened to change the momentum of the University for years to come. Once again, Pete Ricketts shows he is out of touch with the hardworking families of Nebraska who care deeply about our University and simply want a quality, affordable education for their children and grandchildren,” Krist said.

“The truth is, Pete Ricketts has long sought deep cuts to higher education in Nebraska. In 2009, a study was commissioned by his Platte Institute which proposed cutting $104 million in state appropriations for higher education. Furthermore, it recommended steep increases in tuition for Nebraska colleges and universities,” Krist said.

“It is shortsighted to continue to underfund our University of Nebraska system. We can and must do better for our kids and the state,“ Krist said.