Lancaster County Board Commits $250,000 To Waverly For Aquatic Center  

(KFOR NEWS July 1, 2022) The Lancaster County Board of Commissioners Thursday committed $250,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to support the City of Waverly’s proposed aquatic center. As part of ARPA’s overall programmatic response to meeting pandemic response needs, ARPA provides needed support for the provision of basic government services throughout Lancaster County.
The County Board’s funding, part of $61.5 million in total ARPA funding Lancaster County is receiving, will be utilized to aid the construction of a $6.4 million aquatic center that will double the capacity of Waverly’s current public pool and will feature a lazy river, multiple water slides, and concession stands. In 2020, Waverly residents approved a $3.5 million bond to replace Waverly’s swimming pool and a half-cent sales tax increase to pay off the bond. In addition, the project successfully has received $1.1 million in grants and private donations, and community fundraising efforts are ongoing. The County Board is proud to add its commitment of $250,000 to the significant financial investments made by our neighbors in Waverly.
Commissioner Rick Vest stated, “Public facilities like parks, libraries, and swimming pools are key to healthy and successful communities. I am excited to have Lancaster County support the vision and commitment demonstrated by the citizens of Waverly with its new Aquatic Center. This state-of-the-art Aquatic Center will increase public recreational opportunities, improve the health of our citizens, provide local jobs and support economic growth throughout the area. It is a big step forward in helping our constituents enjoy a higher quality of life. I applaud the people of Waverly for making this great Aquatic Center a reality, and I look forward to bringing my grandchildren swimming there.”
Stephanie Fisher, Waverly City Administrator, stated, “The City of Waverly is grateful to receive $250,000 towards the construction of our new aquatic center. This commitment truly makes an impact to the fundraising campaign. We appreciate Lancaster County’s participation in bringing our aquatic center several steps closer to construction.”
Once a bid is awarded, construction could begin in August or September 2022.
Established in 1859, Lancaster County is Nebraska’s second most populated county. Home to the University of Nebraska – Lincoln, Lancaster County is a growing and dynamic community. In collaboration with the City of Lincoln, Lancaster County provides a variety of services for residents and has been nationally recognized for its cooperation and progressive attitude in service to residents. The mission of the Lancaster County Board is to provide sustainable governmental services for a healthy, safe, and diverse community.
For more information about Lancaster County please visit the website at www.lancaster.ne.gov or call 402-441-7447.
READ MORE: Chimney Collapse Kills One Person At South Lincoln Home