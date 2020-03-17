Lancaster County Board Passes Emergency Declaration
courtesy of 1011Now
The Lancaster County Board has passed an emergency declaration recognizing the Corona Virus and its effects on operations. The board members plan to work on a detailed policy for employees who are forced to miss work, either for illness or for situations such as child care.
That plan is expected to be finished and approved this Thursday. Each board member outlined their initial ideas at the regular board meeting on Tuesday.
Board Chair Sean Flowerday said employees should be paid for virus-related absences. “If people are quarantined, I think they need to be on straight pay. We can talk about how we use sick leave or don’t. The city has an approved sick leave usage for people who have to stay home for childcare.”
Commissioner Roma Amundson said that she believes “if people are quarantined as a result of the emergency declaration, that is a condition of work, and so they should be receiving their pay.”
“We as a county need to follow the example that has been set,” said Commissioner Christa Yoakum. “We need to be sure we are in compliance and encouraging employees to be in compliance with the social isolation as much as possible.”
Commissioner Deb Shorr chimed in saying “I would encourage our department directors and elected officials to use their discretion and telework opportunities.”
Commissioner Rick Vest thanked county employees for the way they’ve handled the crisis so far. “For all of you getting up and going to work so far, for all of you doing the right thing, shopping appropriately, maintaining good hygiene, thank you.”
All five commissioners agreed informally with the idea of full pay for county employees forced to miss work for virus related reasons.
