Lancaster County Cases Of COVID Nears 29,000
Bryan Health staff members preparing COVID-19 mobile lab testing at Crete Medical Center on Friday, April 24, 2020. (Brad Colee/Bryan Health)
(KFOR NEWS March 16, 2021) Information from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department of March 15th:
Lab-confirmed cases reported today: 24
Total number of cases: 28,853
Deaths reported today: 0
Total number of deaths: 224
Recoveries: 15,330
Weekly positivity rate:
- March 7 through 13: 21.3 percent
- This week not available.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 24 with 16 from Lancaster County (none on ventilators) and 8 from other communities (one on a ventilator).
Risk Dial: mid-yellow, moderate risk of COVID-19 spread
Total vaccine doses administered: 119,494
- First doses: 78,011
- Second doses: 41,483
Last week’s clinics:
- Monday, March 8, Pinnacle Bank Arena – more than 8,000 first doses for residents age 65 and older
- Tuesday, March 9, North Star High School – more than 3,000 first doses for educators K-12
- Thursday, March 11, Speedway Village – more than 3,500 second doses for residents age 73 and older
- Friday, March 12, Speedway Village – more than 3,500 first dose clinic for residents age 65 and older
This week’s clinics:
- Wednesday, March 17, Pinnacle Bank Arena – second doses for residents age 71 and older
- Thursday, March 18, Pinnacle Bank Arena – first doses for residents age 65 and older, educators, and childcare providers
- Friday, March 19, Pinnacle Bank Arena – first doses for residents age 65 and older, educators, and childcare providers
Registration: An online COVID-19 vaccine registration form for Lancaster County residents is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Those who do not have online access or who need assistance may call LLCHD’s COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays to register. The vaccine is not yet available for the general public. As vaccine doses become available, those who are registered will be given an appointment to be vaccinated. Appointments for vaccinations are dependent on vaccine supply and are not related to the order in which people register.
Testing: The process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com, CHIHealth.com or TestNebraska.com.
Drive-through testing is available from:
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth: Autumn Ridge Family Medicine, 5000 North 26th St. and Southwest Family Health, 1240 Aries Drive. Call either site to schedule an appointment: Autumn Ridge, 402-435-5300 and South West Family, 402-420-1300.
- Test Nebraska: Gateway Mall, 6100 “O” St., north parking lot of the former Sears store. Tests are conducted from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, call 402-207-9377
Testing is also available without an appointment at the three Bryan Urgent Care locations, 7501 S. 27th St., 5901 N. 27th St. and 4333 S. 86th St. To check wait times, call 402-481-6343.
