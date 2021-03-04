      Weather Alert

Lancaster County COVID-19 and Vaccine Update for March 3rd

Mar 4, 2021 @ 4:30am
COVID clinic at Speedway Village

(KFOR NEWS  March 4, 2021)   These are the latest results from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department: 

Lab-confirmed cases reported today:  34

Total number of cases: 28,327

Deaths reported today: 0

Total number of deaths: 221

Recoveries: 13,958

Weekly positivity rate:

  • February 21 through 27:  22 percent
  • February 28 through March 3:  17.1 percent

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 38 with 24 from Lancaster County (one on a ventilator) and 14 from other communities (two on ventilators).

Risk Dial:  mid-yellow, moderate risk of COVID-19 spread

Total vaccine doses administered:

  • First doses:  52,395
  • Second doses: 28,907

Vaccine doses expected to receive this week: nearly 11,200

This week’s clinics:

  • Thursday, March 4 and Friday, March 5, Speedway Village – second doses for residents age 75 and older
  • Saturday, March 6, Center for People in Need, 3901 N. 27th St. – school staff ages 61 and older and those who work with students who aren’t able to wear masks
  • LLCHD to work with Bryan Health on a clinic for individuals with serious health conditions.

