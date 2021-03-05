      Weather Alert

Lancaster County COVID-19 and Vaccine Update For March 4th

Mar 5, 2021 @ 4:16am

(KFOR NEWS  March 5, 2021)   Here is the latest COVID data from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department:

Lab-confirmed cases:  45

Total number of cases: 28,372

Deaths reported today: 0

Total number of deaths: 221

Recoveries: 14,115

Weekly positivity rate:

  • February 21 through 27:  21.9 percent
  • February 28 through March 3:  17.6 percent

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 43 with 26 from Lancaster County (two on ventilators) and 17 from other communities (one on a ventilator).

Risk Dial:  mid-yellow, moderate risk of COVID-19 spread

Total vaccine doses administered:

  • First doses:  53,687
  • Second doses: 30,353

Vaccine doses expected to receive this week: nearly 11,200

This week’s clinics:

  • Friday, March 5, Speedway Village – about 2,500 second doses for residents age 75 and older
  • Saturday, March 6, Center for People in Need, 3901 N. 27th St. – school staff ages 61 and older and those who work with students who aren’t able to wear masks
  • LLCHD to work with Bryan Health on a clinic for individuals with serious health conditions.

