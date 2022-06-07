Lancaster County Covid-19 Risk Moves Up Again

Lincoln, NE (June 7, 2022) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will move to elevated yellow after remaining in mid-yellow for three consecutive weeks. The yellow position on the dial means that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate but continues to increase. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
“Cases continued to rise across most age groups and COVID-19 hospitalizations also increased over the previous week,” said Health Director Pat Lopez. “Staying up to date on COVID-19 vaccines, which includes getting booster doses when eligible, helps protect you from severe illness and being hospitalized. If you’re eligible for a booster or haven’t yet received the primary series, we strongly encourage you to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”
The position of the risk dial is based on multiple indicators:
The health department continues to encourage people to follow the current public health guidance posted at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov. Recommendations include the following:
All Lancaster County residents age 5 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine and a first booster dose. Those age 50 and older and those age 12 and older with weakened immune systems are eligible for a second booster dose.
Find COVID-19 information and upcoming vaccination clinic dates and locations at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling the health department at 402-441-4200.