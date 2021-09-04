Lancaster County Covid-19 Update For Friday September 3rd

(KFOR News Lincoln NE September 4, 2021)
Lab-confirmed cases reported Friday: 156
Total number of cases: 36,015
Deaths reported Friday: 0
Total number of deaths: 273
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 79 with 54 from Lancaster County (4 on ventilators) and 25 from other communities (4 on ventilators)
Risk Dial: mid-orange, high risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community
Directed Health Measure: The current DHM is effective through September 30 and includes a mask requirement for all individuals ages 2 and older regardless of vaccination status. More information on the health measure and masks is available at lincoln.ne.gov/DHM and lincoln.ne.gov/mask.
Vaccinations administered (vaccination goal is 75%):
Vaccinations: The delta variant is driving the rapid increase in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in Lancaster County. Every person vaccinated creates needed protection for the community. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) strongly urges everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated. Vaccination helps prevent severe illness, saves lives, and slows further spread of the virus. Residents age 12 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine. Find a clinic near you at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Walk-ins are welcome or schedule an appointment. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov or by texting their ZIP code to 438829.
Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call the LLCHD COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
Upcoming vaccination clinics (subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations):
Testing: The process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com and CHIHealth.com. Testing is available from:
For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the LLCHD hotline at 402-441-8006.