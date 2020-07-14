Lancaster County COVID-19 Update for July 13th
(KFOR NEWS July 14, 20) Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced that 53 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln today, bringing the community total to 2,182. The number of deaths in the community remains at 13.
D19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data. LLCHD also released the following information today:
Recoveries: up from 740 to 756
Overall positivity rate:
- Lancaster County – remains at 6.6 percent
- State – down from 10.2 percent to 10 percent
- National – up from 9.3 percent to 9.6 percent
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 19 with nine Lancaster County residents (two on ventilators) and 10 from other communities (one on ventilator).
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills, repeated muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell.
If you have symptoms, please get tested. Begin the process with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com and CHIHealth.com. Testing is by appointment only. Bryan Health offers drive-through testing at LifePointe, 7501 S. 27th Street. CHI Health St. Elizabeth offers drive-through testing site at North Star High School, 5801 N. 33rd Street.
Test Nebraska will be in Lincoln at North Star High School, 5801 N. 33rd St. from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, July 14 through 17. Testing is now open to all Lancaster County residents. Testing is by appointment only. Begin the process with a free online risk assessment at TestNebraska.com.
The COVID-19 Risk Dial is at “Orange,” indicating a high risk of the virus spreading.
