Lancaster County COVID-19 Update For June 17

(KFOR Lincoln June 18, 2022) The Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department reported 88 new lab confirmed cases of Covid 19 Friday. The Covid 19 Risk Dial remains at elevated yellow, meaning there is a moderate of spread and impact in the community.
Vaccinations administered:
Vaccinations:
Those experiencing some of the most severe outcomes from COVID-19 are unvaccinated. LLCHD strongly urges everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated or boosted. Vaccination helps prevent severe illness, saves lives, and slows further spread of the virus. Residents age 5 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine and a first booster dose. Those age 50 and older and those age 12 and older with weakened immune systems are eligible for a second booster dose. Find a clinic near you at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Walk-ins are welcome or schedule an appointment. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov or by texting their ZIP code to 438829. Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call LLCHD at 402-441-4200 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
Booster doses for children 5 through 11:
LLCHD has expanded COVID-19 vaccination clinics to include booster doses for children ages 5 to 11. The Health Department is hosting walk-in vaccinations at local elementary schools throughout June. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently approved a Pfizer booster dose for children in this age group. The booster dose is recommended at five months after completing the initial two-dose series.
The Health Department is contacting parents and guardians of vaccine recipients who fall within the new recommendations to schedule booster dose appointments. Walk-ins are welcome at all clinics. Parents and guardians can also schedule an appointment for their child at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. If children are eligible for a COVID-19 booster dose or haven’t yet received the primary series, LLCHD strongly encourages parents to get them vaccinated as soon as possible.
Upcoming vaccination clinics (schedule subject to change; appointments are encouraged, walk-ins also welcome at all locations):
All clinics will offer first and second doses for age 5 and older, first booster doses for age 5 and older, and second booster doses for age 50 and older and those age 12 and older with weakened immune systems. View upcoming clinics and schedule an appointment at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov.