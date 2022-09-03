Lancaster County COVID-19 Update for September 2

(KFOR Lincoln September 2, 2022) The Lincoln Lancaster Country Health department reported 118 news cases of Covid 19 Friday. The Covid 19 risk dial is at elevated yellow – meaning there is a moderate risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients:

40 with 33 from Lancaster County (none on ventilators) and 7 from other communities (one on a ventilator). Note: The hospitalization number includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized.

At-home test kits available:

At-home test kits are available in the main lobby of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD), 3131 ”O” St., during regular business hours. Test kits are also available at all Lincoln City Library locations. Every home in the U.S. is now eligible to order a third round of free, at home tests from the federal government. Visit covidtests.gov to place an order.

At-home test reporting:

Lancaster County residents can report results of their at-home COVID-19 tests to the Health Department. The form is available at lincoln.ne.gov/COVID19ReportResults. All information is confidential. People who require assistance completing the form may call LLCHD at 402-441-8006 for assistance.

The Food and Drug Administration recently extended the shelf lives of many home COVID-19 tests. To determine if a test has a new expiration date, visit At-Home OTC COVID-19 Diagnostic Tests | FDA.

Vaccinations administered:

Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 233,281

Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 218,060

Lancaster County residents who are fully vaccinated: 68.4%

Booster doses: 133,109

Vaccinations:

Those experiencing some of the most severe outcomes from COVID-19 are unvaccinated. LLCHD strongly urges everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated or boosted. Vaccination helps prevent severe illness, saves lives, and slows further spread of the virus.

Residents age 6 months and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine. Those age 5 and older are eligible for a first booster dose. Those age 50 and older and those age 12 and older with weakened immune systems are eligible for a second booster dose. Find a clinic near you at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Walk-ins are welcome at all clinics, or residents may schedule an appointment. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov or by texting their ZIP code to 438829. Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call LLCHD at 402-441-4200 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

Vaccine for children under age 5

The Health Department now provides COVID-19 vaccine for children under age 5. The clinics will be smaller clinics that meet the needs of young children. Walk-ins are welcome. Parents and guardians can also schedule an appointment through COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling 402-441-4200.

Upcoming vaccination clinics for children under age 5 (schedule subject to change; appointments are encouraged; walk-ins also welcome at all locations):

Mondays, (No clinic on September 5 – Offices are closed for Labor Day) , Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., LLCHD, 3131 “O” St.

, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., LLCHD, 3131 “O” St. Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., LLCHD

For more information about the availability of vaccine for younger children from local health care providers, LLCHD encourages residents to visit associated websites or social media sites. Several pharmacies are also offering vaccine to younger children by appointment. Contact the pharmacy or visit vaccines.gov to check availability.

Booster doses for children 5 through 11:

LLCHD has expanded COVID-19 vaccination clinics to include booster doses for children ages 5 to 11. The booster dose is recommended at five months after completing the initial two-dose series. If children are eligible for a COVID-19 booster dose or haven’t yet received the primary series, LLCHD strongly encourages parents to get them vaccinated as soon as possible.

Updated booster doses

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved updated Pfizer and Moderna boosters September 1. The updated boosters target omicron variants plus original COVID-19. Pfizer’s updated booster is for those age 12 and older. Moderna’s updated booster is for adults age 18 and over. An updated booster would be administered at least two months after completing the primary series or having received the most recent booster dose.

The updated boosters will replace the existing Pfizer and Moderna boosters for people age 12 and older. The Health Department is currently awaiting final guidance from the CDC and will provide additional details on offering the updated boosters in the near future.

Upcoming vaccination clinics for everyone age 5 and older (schedule subject to change; appointments are encouraged, walk-ins also welcome at all locations):

Friday, September 9, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., LLCHD

Friday, September 16, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., LLCHD

Friday, September 23, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., LLCHD

Friday, September 30, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., LLCHD

All clinics will offer first and second doses for age 5 and older and first booster doses for children age 5 to 11. View upcoming clinics and schedule an appointment at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov.