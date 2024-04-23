Lancaster County Election Office Announces New Polling Locations for 27 Precincts

LINCOLN–(KFOR/News Release Apr. 23)–New polling locations for 27 precincts have been announced by Lancaster County Election Commissioner Todd Wiltgen, in advance of the statewide primary and general elections.

In a release sent to KFOR News on Tuesday, Wiltgen said ““Most of the changes were made to enhance the voter’s election day experience. We consistently review and evaluate polling locations, and select locations based on the needs of our voters.”

The changes will impact approximately 27,000 of the 201,000 voters in Lancaster County. Affected voters should expect to receive their new polling place notices in their mailboxes within the next few days.

The polling location changes are listed below:

Precinct Former Location New Location 1 A Lakeview United Methodist Church Lincoln Firefighters Reception Hall 1 A-1 Lakeview Elementary School Lincoln Firefighters Reception Hall 1 D-7 North Star High School North Gate Garden Estates 1 F-2 Former Air Park Recreation Center New Air Park Community Center 1 F-3 Former Air Park Recreation Center Northwest High School 1 F-4 Former Air Park Recreation Center Northwest High School 2 C-1 Roper Elementary School Fellowship Baptist Church 2 C-3 Fellowship Baptist Church Union at Middle Creek 2 D-3 Roper Elementary School Miller Long VFW Post 3606 5 C-1 Immanuel Lutheran Church CenterPointe 5 C-3 New Visions United Methodist Church CenterPointe 9 F-2 St Mark’s Lutheran Church Southview Baptist Church 9 G-3 Humann Elementary School The Landing 9 H-7 Cavett Elementary School Yankee Hill Village 10 B-1 Lincoln/Lancaster Health Department Redeemer Lutheran Church 10 F-1 Auld Pavilion Heartland Bible Church 10 F-11 Lux Middle School Holmes Lake by Broadmoor 10 F-12 Gere Branch Library Thomasbrook Apartments 10 G-3 Pyrtle Elementary School Aging Partners 10 H-7 Kloefkorn Elementary School New Covenant Church 10 H-8 Moore Middle School CHI Health Clinic Heart Institute 10 H-9 Copple YMCA Christ Lutheran Church – Yankee Hill Campus 11 E-6 Bethany Park Enclosure Gateway Vista 12 B-1 Brownell Elementary School Cotner Center Condo Association 12 G-2 North Star High School Nebraska Safety Council Centerville Sprague-Martell Community Center Sprague Town Hall Yankee Hill Southwest Rural Fire Building Gentle Shepherd Baptist Church

Over 36,500 voters in Lancaster Couty have requested early vote ballots as of the close business on Monday, April 22nd. Early voters in the impacted precincts will receive the notice for informational purposes only.

These polling place notices are not an acceptable form of identification for voting purposes. For more information about Nebraska Voter ID requirements, visit www.voterid.nebraska.gov.