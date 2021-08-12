Lancaster County Engineer Partners With City of Lincoln to Utilize UPLNK.

(KFOR NEWS August 12, 2021) The Lancaster County Engineer’s Office is partnering with the City of Lincoln to utilize UPLNK, a free app hosted on the SeeClickFix platform which was founded in 2008 to empower citizens with tools to publicly
document quality of life concerns in their neighborhoods.
Lancaster County citizens will now be able to report non-emergency issues in their community with the use of UPLNK. Citizens are now able to provide Lancaster County with pictures, videos, specific descriptions, and other valuable information needed to get the job done as efficiently as possible. UPLNK has 58 different categories that you can make reports on. You can report
various concerns from potholes, tree issues, drainage issues, snow reports, to rock or grading concerns. In addition, UPLNK provides officials with a centralized management system that allows Lancaster County Engineering to engage further with citizens, track issues, and monitor success throughout the process.
Lancaster County Engineering strives to utilize all available forms of technology to enhance communications with the public. The launch of the free UPLNK mobile application now provides a more convenient method for our community to engage with local government. This free mobile app provides immediate connectivity and generates operational accountability.
The UPLNK mobile app is free to download on all devices and is available for download on Android (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.seeclickfix.uplnk.app&hl=en) and Apple (https://apps.apple.com/us/app/uplnk/id1321016987) . UPLNK is NOT to be used for emergencies.
For urgent matters that require immediate attention please contact The Lancaster County Engineering Department at 402-441-7681.
