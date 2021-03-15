Lancaster County Engineer Warns Of Deteriorating Gravel Roads
(KFOR NEWS March 15, 2021) Lancaster County Engineer, Pam Dingman urges you to “Turn around, don’t drown,”
Lancaster County has closed several roads around the county. Rain will likely cause more closures Monday as needed. Several roads are currently experiencing flooding conditions. Gravel roads will continue to deteriorate. Dingman urges drivers to be aware of your surroundings.
Dingman encourages anyone with concerns to contact the Lancaster County Engineering department at 402-441-7681.
For more information or assistance, The Lancaster County Engineer’s website https://www.lancaster.ne.gov/207/County-
Engineer also has a complete listing of roads and bridges currently closed in Lancaster County.
