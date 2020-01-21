Lancaster County Getting Grant Money To Repair Bridges
(KFOR NEWS January 21, 2020) Lancaster County will get $500,000 in the latest round of bridge grants from the State of Nebraska.
The Bridge Match program was set up in 2017…after massive spring flooding…to help cash strapped counties replace damaged rural bridges.
The program’s 4th annual round of grants will pay for about half of three bridge replacements…..one located 2 1/2 miles west of Bennett…..another 2 1/2 miles west of Panama….and a third bridge 1-mile east of Wilber, in cooperation with Saline County.
