Lancaster County Jail To House Incarcerated Individuals At Washington County Jail

(KFOR July 1, 2023) Due to capacity issues, the Lancaster County Department of Corrections is moving some incarcerated female individuals to the Washington County Jail. In a news release to KFOR, it was reported that the Lancaster County Jail’s current operational capacity is 665, and the operational capacity for female individuals is 107. As of Friday morning, out of a total of 696 incarcerated individuals, 133 female individuals were housed at the Lancaster County Jail, pushing population beyond its operational capacity.