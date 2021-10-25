Lancaster County Reports One Covid Death Monday

Lincoln, NE (October 25, 2021) Lincoln had another death from Covid-19 today. He was a man in his 80’s who was fully vaccinated. That brings the pandemic death toll for Lancaster county to 307. The health department also reported 44 new cases today, after 74 confirmed Saturday and 30 on Sunday.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients: 91 with 57 from Lancaster County (5 on ventilators) and 34 from other communities (8 on ventilators). Note: This includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized.
Risk Dial: elevated yellow, moderate risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community
Directed Health Measure: The current DHM is effective through October 28 and includes a mask requirement for all individuals ages 2 and older regardless of vaccination status. More information on the health measure and masks is available at lincoln.ne.gov/DHM and lincoln.ne.gov/mask.
Vaccinations administered (vaccination goal is 75%):
Vaccinations: The delta variant is circulating at high levels in Lancaster County and continues to impact the number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. Every person vaccinated creates needed protection for the community. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) strongly urges everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated. Vaccination helps prevent severe illness, saves lives, and slows further spread of the virus. Residents age 12 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine. Find a clinic near you at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Walk-ins are welcome or schedule an appointment. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov or by texting their ZIP code to 438829.
Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call LLCHD at 402-441-4200 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
Upcoming vaccination clinics (subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations):
Booster doses
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on October 21 approved booster doses for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccines. There are now booster dose recommendations for all three COVID-19 vaccines. LLCHD plans to offer Moderna booster dose clinics beginning the week of October 25 through 29. Clinic dates are being determined and LLCHD will provide additional details in the near future.
CDC Pfizer and Moderna booster recommendations:
Pfizer and Moderna booster doses are currently approved at six months after a second dose for the following groups:
The Health Department currently provides Pfizer booster doses and will start offering Moderna booster doses at some of its booster dose clinics. The Health Department will provide more information on Moderna booster clinics soon.
CDC Johnson & Johnson booster recommendation:
Booster doses of the J&J vaccine are now recommended two or more months after the initial dose. J&J boosters are being offered at several local pharmacies.
CDC recommendations also allow people to choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some may prefer to get the same type of vaccine that they originally received, and others may prefer to get a different booster.
LLCHD will contact eligible Moderna and J&J vaccine recipients to schedule booster dose appointments. The Health Department is using an approach similar to the initial rollout of COVID-19 vaccine – moving through age and priority groups in stages. So far, more than 10,000 people have received Pfizer booster doses at LLCHD and partner clinics.
Several local pharmacies also provide booster doses to all ages and groups that are eligible, and many offer all three types of COVID-19 vaccines. Find a pharmacy near you at vaccines.gov or by texting your zip code to 438829.
Testing: The process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com and CHIHealth.com. Testing is available from:
For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the LLCHD hotline at 402-441-8006.