Lancaster County Reports Two More Cases Of Monkeypox

Lincoln, NE (August 4, 2022) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today reported two additional presumed cases of monkeypox in Lancaster County, bringing the total number of cases in the area to three. Confirmatory testing is currently being performed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The Health Department is currently investigating potential close contacts and will notify those who may have been exposed.
On the same day that the U.S. Government declared Monkeypox a Public Health Emergency, Nebraska now has 10 confirmed cases in addition to the two today.
Monkeypox is a disease caused by a virus and is primarily spread through close, skin to skin contact with someone who has a monkeypox rash. It can also be spread by contact with fabrics, objects or surfaces that have been used by someone who has the virus and by contact with respiratory secretions through face-to-face contact, like kissing.
Although the risk to the public is considered low at this time, it’s important to be aware that this virus has been identified in our area and we could see additional cases. The Health Department recommends that anyone who has an unexplained rash or other monkeypox symptoms contact their healthcare provider to be evaluated.
Symptoms
Prevention
There are steps people can take to help prevent the spread of monkeypox like avoiding skin to skin contact with someone with a monkeypox rash, avoiding contact with any materials, such as bedding, that have been in contact with a sick person, and washing hands often or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
The CDC is tracking the outbreak of monkeypox. More information about monkeypox along with state, national and global case counts can be found on the CDC website, cdc.gov/monkeypox.