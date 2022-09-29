Lancaster County Resident Dies Of Covid-19

Lincoln, NE (September 29, 2022) One death was reported in Lancaster County thursday from Covid 19. He was a man in his 50’s. The pandemic death toll now stands at 455. The Health department reported 27 new cases of the virus today.

COMPLETE DAILY REPORT

Lab-confirmed cases reported today: 27

Total cases: 80,467

Deaths reported today: The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) received a report for one death that occurred in March – a man in his 50s who was vaccinated and not hospitalized.

Total number of deaths: 455

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients:

33 with 28 from Lancaster County (none on ventilators) and 5 from other communities (none on ventilators). Note: The hospitalization number includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized.

Risk Dial: mid-yellow – risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community is moderate. Public health guidance is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov.

At-home test kits available:

At-home test kits are available in the main lobby of the LLCHD, 3131 ”O” St., during regular business hours. Test kits are also available at all Lincoln City Library locations.

At-home test reporting:

Lancaster County residents can report results of their at-home COVID-19 tests to the Health Department. The form is available at lincoln.ne.gov/COVID19ReportResults. All information is confidential. Those requiring assistance completing the form may call LLCHD at 402-441-8006.

The Food and Drug Administration recently extended the shelf lives of many home COVID-19 tests. To determine if a test has a new expiration date, visit At-Home OTC COVID-19 Diagnostic Tests | FDA.

Vaccinations administered:

Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 235,174

Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 220,245

Lancaster County residents who are fully vaccinated: 69%

Booster doses: 134,623

Vaccinations:

Those experiencing some of the most severe outcomes from COVID-19 are unvaccinated. LLCHD strongly encourages residents to stay up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations, which includes getting boosters when eligible. Vaccination helps prevent severe illness, saves lives, and slows further spread of the virus.

COVID-19 vaccine is approved for everyone age 6 months and older.

Booster doses are approved for everyone age 5 and older.

Find a clinic near you at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov or by texting their ZIP code to 438829. Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call LLCHD at 402-441-4200 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Masks are required at all LLCHD vaccination clinics.

Vaccine for children under age 5

The Health Department provides COVID-19 vaccine for children under age 5. The clinics are smaller clinics that meet the needs of young children. Walk-ins are welcome. Parents and guardians can also schedule an appointment through COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling 402-441-4200.

Upcoming vaccination clinics – children under age 5 (schedule subject to change; appointments are encouraged; walk-ins also welcome at all locations):

Thursday, October 6, 12 to 4 p.m., LLCHD, 3131 “O” St.

For more information about the availability of vaccine for younger children from local health care providers, LLCHD encourages residents to visit associated websites or social media sites. Several pharmacies are also offering vaccine to younger children by appointment. Contact the pharmacy or visit vaccines.gov to check availability.

Booster doses for children 5 to 11:

A booster dose for children ages 5 to 11 is recommended at five months after completing the initial two-dose series. If children are eligible for a COVID-19 booster dose or haven’t yet received the primary series, LLCHD strongly encourages parents to get them vaccinated as soon as possible.

Updated booster doses for everyone 12 and older

New, updated booster doses are approved for everyone 12 and older. The updated boosters, also known as bivalent boosters, target variants circulating in the community right now which weren’t included in the previous vaccines. The updated boosters also increase the body’s immunity against COVID-19. Pfizer’s updated booster is for those age 12 and older. Moderna’s updated booster is for adults age 18 and over. People can receive the updated booster at least two months after a previous booster or completing the primary series.

Upcoming clinics – updated boosters for 12 and older (schedule subject to change; by appointment):

Monday, October 3, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive

Tuesday, October 4, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena

Wednesday, October 5, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena

Appointments may be scheduled online at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling 402-441-4200.

Local pharmacies are also offering updated boosters by appointment to anyone eligible to receive one. Go to vaccines.gov to find a pharmacy near you.