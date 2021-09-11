Lancaster County Results For Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign

(KFOR News Lincoln NE Sep. 11 2021) The ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.’ crackdown is a nationwide effort to reduce the number of impaired drivers on the public roads. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office participated in the crackdown by conducting saturation patrol on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights from August 27, 2021 until September 05, 2021. Additional deputies were on duty to run traffic on an individual basis. Their efforts were concentrated on the detection of alcohol impaired drivers and other alcohol related violations.
The deputies involved in the saturation patrol contacted 103 vehicles, issued 84 official traffic citations, issued 53 warning/defect cards, and arrested 1 person on an outstanding warrant.
Official traffic citations included 2 driving while intoxicated, 2 driving during suspension, 62 speeding, 2 careless driving violations, 6 registration and insurance violations, 2 child restraint violations, 1 seatbelt violation, 1 open alcohol container and 6 various traffic law violations.
Overtime compensation for the additional deputies working during the crackdown was paid through a mini-grant funded by the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.