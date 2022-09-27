Lancaster County Seeing A Drop In Covid-19 Cases — Risk Dial Moves Down

Lincoln, NE (September 27, 2022) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will move to mid-yellow as key indicators remain steady or are showing improvement. The yellow position on the dial indicates that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.

The Health Department reported 62 new cases of the virus in Lancaster County today.

The position of the risk dial is based on multiple indicators:

Cases decreased again over the past week – from 319 to 280 for the week ending September 17.

The 7-day rolling average of hospitalizations decreased – from 36 last week to 31 today.

“Our community is moving in a positive direction but now is not the time to become complacent,” said Health Director Pat Lopez. “As we head into fall and winter, there’s potential for an increase in COVID-19 infections. Even if you’ve had other COVID-19 boosters, it’s important to get the new one. It provides protection against the variants circulating in our community and restores the body’s immunity against COVID-19.”

The updated boosters better protect against severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19 and will help the community manage the virus moving forward and continue to conduct daily life in a more normal way.

The Health Department encourages people to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations, which includes getting the updated booster. LLCHD is holding clinics that offer the new, updated boosters. Residents age 12 and older are eligible to receive an updated booster at least two months after their last booster or since completing the primary series.

Upcoming clinics:

Monday, October 3, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, 400 Pinnacle Drive

Tuesday, October 4, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena

Wednesday, October 5, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena

The clinics are by appointment. Appointments may be scheduled online at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling 402-441-4200.

The Health Department also encourages people to follow the public health guidance posted at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov.

Recommendations in the public health guidance include:

Stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations.

Wear a mask if you have allergy, cold or COVID-19 like symptoms, have a positive COVID-19 test, or have been exposed to someone with the virus.

Wear a mask based on personal preference, informed by your vaccination status and level of risk.

Get tested or self-test if you have allergy, cold or COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone with the virus.

Stay home if you’re sick.

If you test positive, ask your health care provider about COVID-19 treatments that may be available to you or find a test and treat location at covid.gov.

If you test negative but continue to experience COVID-like symptoms, follow up with your health care provider.

Those over age 65 and people with medical conditions associated with higher risk for severe COVID-19 should consult with their health care providers about taking additional protective actions.

Free home COVID-19 test kits are available in the main lobby of the LLCHD, 3131 “O” St., during regular business hours. Test kits are also available at all Lincoln City Library locations. Residents can report results of their at-home tests to the Health Department. A short form is available at lincoln.ne.gov/COVID19ReportResults.

The Food and Drug Administration recently extended the shelf lives of many home COVID-19 tests. To determine if a test has a new expiration date, visit At-Home OTC COVID-19 Diagnostic Tests | FDA.

For more information on COVID-19, vaccine or to find upcoming clinic dates and locations, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department at 402-441-4200.