Lancaster County Super Fair Opens Thursday

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 29)–Thursday marks the opening of the Lancaster County Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center, which runs through August 7.
Gates open at 8am daily with daily exhibits, entertainment and food to enjoy. This year’s Super Fair marks 150 years of the Lancaster County Fair and to celebrate, some free attractions include the Aussie Kingdom, which is the United States’ only traveling Australian wildlife show.
The world’s only traveling rescued wolf pack, Wolves of the World, and a hands-on dairy barn experience, Cowtown USA, will also be featured.
For gate fee and parking information, in addition to the daily schedule, click the link below.
Lancaster County Super Fair