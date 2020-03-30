Lancaster County To Begin Mailing Early Vote Applications To Voters
LINCOLN-(KFOR Mar.30)-Lancaster County Election Commissioner David Shively announced Monday that his office will begin mailing early vote request forms to Lancaster County voters. This is a one-time mailing prompted by concerns for the health and safety of voters and election workers.
The Lancaster County Board of Commissioners approved the mailing of the early voting request forms at their meeting on Tuesday, March 17th.
The postcard-size mail pieces are printed on ivory colored cardstock. Voters must complete and sign the application portion of the mailing and return it to the Election Office to receive a ballot by mail.
The post cards may be mailed or dropped in the drop box on the north side of the Election Office located at 601 North 46th Street, Lincoln. A scanned copy or a readable photo of the completed and signed form may also be emailed to the office at earlyvote@lancaster.ne.gov.
An early vote request form is available on the Election Commissioner’s website at: www.lancaster.ne.gov/election . Voters may also contact the Election Commissioner’s Office at (402) 441-7311 and the office will mail a request form to them.
Voters who do not receive an early voting application postcard may request an early vote ballot by submitting a letter to the Election Commissioner requesting that an early vote ballot be mailed to them. The letter must include their name, address and signature.
The deadline to submit a request for an early voting ballot is Friday, May 1, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. The first day the Election Office will mail early vote ballots is Monday, April 6, 2020.
