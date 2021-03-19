Lancaster County Vaccination Count Tops 130,000
COVID vaccination clinic at Pinnacle Bank Arena on 3-18-21
(KFOR NEWS March 19, 2021) Local health officials have now given more than 130,000 doses of COVID vaccine.
80,295 citizens have received their first dose. 50, 186 have received their second dose and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Another mass clinic is scheduled for Friday, March 19th at Pinnacle Bank Arena. First doses will be given to residents age 63 and older, educators, childcare providers, grocery staff, food processors and transportation workers.
More from the Health Department:
Lab-confirmed cases reported today: 42
Total number of cases: 29,007
Deaths reported today: 0
Total number of deaths: 224
Recoveries: 15,764
Weekly positivity rate:
- March 7 through 13: 3.9 percent
- March 14 through 18: 4 percent
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 17 with 13 from Lancaster County (two on ventilators) and four from other communities (one on a ventilator).
Risk Dial: mid-yellow, moderate risk of COVID-19 spread
Registration: An online COVID-19 vaccine registration form for Lancaster County residents is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Those who do not have online access or who need assistance may call LLCHD’s COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays to register. The vaccine is not yet available for the general public. As vaccine doses become available, those who are registered will be given an appointment to be vaccinated. Appointments for vaccinations are dependent on vaccine supply and are not related to the order in which people register.
Testing: The process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com, CHIHealth.com or TestNebraska.com.
Drive-through testing is available from:
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth: Autumn Ridge Family Medicine, 5000 North 26th St. and Southwest Family Health, 1240 Aries Drive. Call either site to schedule an appointment: Autumn Ridge, 402-435-5300 and South West Family, 402-420-1300.
- Test Nebraska: Gateway Mall, 6100 “O” St., north parking lot of the former Sears store. Tests are conducted from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, call 402-207-9377
Testing is also available without an appointment at the three Bryan Urgent Care locations, 7501 S. 27th St., 5901 N. 27th St. and 4333 S. 86th St. To check wait times, call 402-481-6343.
For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006.
