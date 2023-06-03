KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM Logo

Landspouts Touched Down Friday in South-Central Nebraska

June 3, 2023 8:50AM CDT
AURORA–(KFOR June 3)–Tornado warnings were posted Friday afternoon over portions of south-central Nebraska, after residents near Aurora and Waco saw funnels touch the ground.

However, these were landspouts, which developed as thunderstorms were forming. Tornadoes usually form from a supercell, rotating thunderstorms. No reports of any damage or injuries from Friday’s landspouts.

More thunderstorms are expected in Saturday’s forecast.

 

