Landspouts Touched Down Friday in South-Central Nebraska

AURORA–(KFOR June 3)–Tornado warnings were posted Friday afternoon over portions of south-central Nebraska, after residents near Aurora and Waco saw funnels touch the ground.

However, these were landspouts, which developed as thunderstorms were forming. Tornadoes usually form from a supercell, rotating thunderstorms. No reports of any damage or injuries from Friday’s landspouts.

More thunderstorms are expected in Saturday’s forecast.