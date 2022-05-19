Lane Closes on Highway 2 for Lincoln South Beltway

(KFOR NEWS May 19, 2022) Weather permitting, beginning Friday, May 20, the westbound lane of Highway 2 will be closed from 134th Street to Yankee Hill Road, with local traffic maintained, for the construction of the Lincoln South Beltway project, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) Traffic will be detoured using 148th Street, Highway 34, and 84th Street. All work is planned to be completed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Also on Friday, the new northbound ramp (Ramp B) from Saltillo Road to US-77 will be open to traffic.
Information regarding the Lincoln South Beltway can be found on the project website, ndot.info/LSB. The NDOT also encourages the public to follow the latest project updates at facebook.com/NebraskaDOT and ndot.info/TweetLSB.
Motorists are reminded to slow down, expect delays and buckle up.
