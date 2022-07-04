Lane Closure Upcoming On Highway 2 For Lincoln South Beltway

(KFOR Lincoln July 4, 2022) Weather permitting, Thursday, July 7, and Friday, July 8, the westbound lanes of Highway 2 from South 134th Street to Yankee Hill Road will be closed for asphalt repair from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. each day. These closures are in coordination with the construction of the Lincoln South Beltway project, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT).
Traffic will be detoured using South 148th Street, Highway 34, and South 84th Street during the closures. Local traffic will be maintained. Information regarding the Lincoln South Beltway can be found on the project website, ndot.info/LSB. The NDOT also encourages the public to follow the latest project updates at
https://www.facebook.com/NebraskaDOT/ and ndot.info/TweetLSB.