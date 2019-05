Beginning at 8am Monday, May 20th, two westbound lanes of “L” Street at S. 10th Street will be closed through Wednesday May 22nd for replacement of pavement and markings in the intersection. This closure is in addition to the existing lane closures on S. 10th Street at “L” Street. Access to businesses and residences will be maintained.

The project will improve the existing pavement at S. 10th and “L” streets, which is part of a project started last fall to replace a 133-year old water main.

READ MORE: Special Olympics Torch Run Arrives in Lincoln