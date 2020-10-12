Large Grass Fired Burned Near Lincoln Airport
One of the new fire engines for Lincoln Fire and Rescue. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)
LINCOLN–(KOLN Oct. 11)–Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a grass fire near Lincoln Airport on Sunday. The incident started near NW 31st and North Park Road, shortly after 3pm. KFOR’s media partner, 10/11 Now, reported that it took crews more than four and a half hours to put the fire out.
Malcolm and Raymond Fire Departments and the Air Guard helped Lincoln Fire & Rescue respond to the fire.
“There’s a dry cornfield, dry grass, it is pushing the fire quite rapidly, and it also jumped Highway 34 on us,” said LFR Captain, Rick Schneider.
No word yet on what exactly sparked the fire.