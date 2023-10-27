Large Marijuana and THC Supply Bust Thursday in West Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 27)–More than 400 pounds of marijuana, over 12,000 pre-rolled marijuana cigarettes, nearly 13 pounds of THC edibles and over 5,300 THC cartridges were found in three oversized wooden crates in a box truck pulled over Thursday afternoon along eastbound Interstate 80 in west Lincoln.

Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin says that has an estimated street value of $1-million. Houchin says the driver knew what he was hauling and was released but the investigation was ongoing. The truck was heading to New York.

The driver did give consent to the search. The truck was pulled over for following too close and an improper lane change.