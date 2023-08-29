The truck where 384 pounds of marijuana was seized on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 by Lancaster County deputies. (Courtesy of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 29)–Deputies arrested a man from Washington State last Friday morning following a traffic stop along eastbound Interstate 80 in north Lincoln, where 384 pound of marijuana was seized.

Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin on Tuesday said deputies developed probable cause during the traffic stop west of the 27th Street exit and got consent to search the truck. Inside, deputies found 384 pounds of marijuana in duffel bags in truck’s bed.

The driver, 29-year-old Jason Lucatorta, was arrested and put in jail for delivery of marijuana.