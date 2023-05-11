Large Pieces of Metal Left On Track Causes Issues For a Train Passing Through Firth

FIRTH–(KFOR May 11)–Deputies are investigating a case where two juveniles were seen putting large pieces of metal on the railroad tracks Tuesday evening near the grain elevators in Firth.

According to Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin on Thursday, BNSF officials told them a train did hit the metal, causing the it to rock to a point where it could have derailed.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s investigators say if you know who was involved in this, call the Sheriff’s Office at 402-441-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.