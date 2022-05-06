A fully restored 1928 Ford Tri-Motor Plane, which was America’s first passenger airliner, is on display this weekend at the Lincoln Airport.
The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Lincoln chapter is hosting the event. They said the Tri-Motor Airline was America’s first commercial airline. Dennis Crispin with the local EAA Chapter 569 tells KFOR News the airplane was innovative on several fronts, including serving in-flight meals, having on-board restrooms.
The aircraft’s seat has a window and aisle. The plane is on display at the Lincoln Airport’s Ross Aviation hangar through Sunday afternoon, to look through and ride, weather permitting.
Admission is $85 for adults and $55 for children.