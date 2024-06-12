Law Enforcement Presence Late Tuesday Night Outside Lincoln Hospital

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 12)–No additional information has been released yet by the Nebraska State Patrol, who is handling an investigation into the search for a suspect or several suspects that ended in a parking garage on the Bryan East Campus overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

A reporter with KFOR’s media partner, 10/11 News, said troopers and officers appeared to be searching the entire garage with K-9 units trying to track down someone or a group of people. The same reporter also observed troopers along the hospital’s perimeter checking vehicles both parked, as well as those entering and exiting the campus.

KFOR News checked in with Lincoln Police around 6:30am Tuesday for details, but they said the full investigation is being handled by the State Patrol and no other details were immediately available.